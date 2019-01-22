Preston man, 25, charged with sexually assaulting woman in Bamber Bridge town centre

A 25-year-old man from Preston has been charged with sexual assault after groping a woman in Bamber Bridge town centre.



Pawel Potakowski, of Adelphi Court, Preston, has been charged with sexual assault and two offences of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

He has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on February 7.

Potakowski, originally from Poland, is alleged to have groped a 23-year-old woman outside her home in Station Road at around 7.30pm on Monday, January 21.

He was apprehended by the victim's friends and a member of the public, who rushed to her rescue and detained her assailant outside the M & J Convenience Store.

The group held onto the suspect until officers arrived and arrested him.

Police confirmed that they received further reports of suspicious behaviour regarding the same man in Station Road that evening.

Officers said they received a report from a woman in her 30s who said she had been assaulted around the same time.

The woman said she he had been touched inappropriately outside the John Dory chip shop in Station Road, just minutes before the assault on the 23-year-old woman.

A third woman, aged in her 60s, also reported being harassed around the same time by the suspect, near Natwest bank.

Following Potakowski's arrest, his 23-year-old victim thanked those who rescued her and bravely detained Potakowski until police arrived.

She said if they had not intervened, Potakowski might have continued his spree of sexual harassment in Bamber Bridge.

She said: "They kept hold of him till police arrived and were not for letting him go.

"I'm so thankful for how they helped, even a stranger helped keep hold of him till police arrived.

"If these people didn’t do this he would have carried on down Station Road and the outcome could have been a lot worse.

"You just never expect it to be you in that situation."

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 7.40pm on Monday (January 21) following reports a woman had been sexually assaulted in Bamber Bridge.

"The woman, in her 20s, alleged she had been touched inappropriately by a man in Station Road.

"Police attended the scene and later arrested a 25-year-old man from Bamber Bridge on suspicion of sexual assault."

