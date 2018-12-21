Preston man charged with burglary after elderly woman's home was looted

A man wanted in connection with a burglary at a pensioner's home in Preston has been arrested and charged.



Police tracked Wayne Collins down to Leyland where he was arrested yesterday.

Sharoe Green Lane, Preston

The 24 -year-old has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into the home of a woman in her 80s in Sharoe Green Lane on Tuesday November 7.

He is suspected of stealing £1,200 cash, as well as a laptop, handheld vacuum and two silver goblets that had been in the woman’s family for generations.

The arrest follows a public appeal issued by the police on Wednesday December 19 for help in finding Collins.