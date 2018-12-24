Preston paedophile Terence Rafferty to be brought to justice a second time after abused girl's bravery helped other victim to come forward

A proud mother has revealed that her daughter’s bravery in facing her abuser encouraged another girl to come forward.

Terrence Rafferty, 47, of London Road, Preston, admits indecently assaulting a schoolgirl in the 1980s.

Terence Rafferty

Rafferty, who had already served a sentence for abusing a 13-year-old, was prosecuted a second time after coverage of the first case encouraged a second victim, aged under 14 at the time, to contact Lancashire Police.

She was attacked by him over a seven month period in 1988.

Judge Beverley Lunt ordered five counts of making and possessing indecent images and extreme animal images – which he denied – to lie on the file.

Rafferty was jailed for five years in 2016 after admitting grooming a 13-year-old Leyland schoolgirl and asking her to model underwear for him, but was released from prison in September this year.

Today, the mum of the first victim said: “ She has written a lot of poetry since it happened to help her express how she feels.

“The article was seen by a lady who had also been abused by this monster years ago, who, in turn, felt strong enough to come forward and reported it.

“I’m praying for justice for the brave people who have come forward to report sexual abuse, and for the victims that are still in hiding.”

READ MORE: Around four children a day in Lancashire are reporting sexual abuse to police.

If you have a concern about a child being abused or neglected call Care Connect on 0300 123 6720 (8am - 8pm) or out of hours 0300 123 6722 (8pm - 8am).

Other sources of support include: NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000, Childline - 0800 11 11, and Nest Lancashire, set up to support young people aged 10 to 18 who have been affected by crime - 0300 111 0323.

If you think a child is in immediate danger – don't delay call the police on 999. Read more at: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/crime/child-abuse-and-neglect-this-is-how-big-the-problem-is-in-lancashire-and-the-uk-1-9425699

Read more at: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/crime/child-abuse-and-neglect-this-is-how-big-the-problem-is-in-lancashire-and-the-uk-1-9425699