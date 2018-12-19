Preston taxi driver apologises for obscene video and asks Christians and Muslims for forgiveness

The Preston taxi driver who threatened to rape Muslim converts to Christianity in a hate-filled online rant has apologised and asked for forgiveness.



"I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me", says the man in a new video provided to the Lancashire Post.

The Preston taxi driver who threatened to rape Muslim converts to Christianity.

The man begins by explaining that the offensive rant was a private message between friends and was not meant for a public audience, before apologising for his 'crude' comments.

The man then asks for forgiveness from Christians, Muslims and 'everyone affected by it'.

Referring to himself as a 'happy chappy', he explains that the explicit comments in the video was intended as 'banter between mates.'

"I've come to realise that I made several obnoxious, crude comments which I shouldn't have made. I'm really sorry for the offence caused", he said.

"I've got nothing against Christians. I've got a lot of Christian friends. I was brought up with Christians.

"I went to school with Christian friends and I play football with them on a regular basis.

"They will vouch for me, that I've never done anything like this before.

"I sincerely apologise. I've always tried to be good to all people. I know some of you won't see it that way but I do ask for forgiveness.

"I take all the comments back. Every single one of them. Forgiveness from all Christians for a start.

"I think I've upset a few Muslims as well. And I apologise for that from the bottom of my heart.

"People who know me know that I'm a happy chappy and I think my comments have gone out of context.

"I will not be making this mistake again. I apologise to everybody who has been affected by this.

He added: "I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

The original video is currently being investigated by police after they received complaints from members of the public.

Preston City Council are also investigating the incident and warned that the taxi driver could have his licence revoked.