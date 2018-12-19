Preston taxi driver investigated by police after 'obscene' video goes viral

Police are investigating a hate-filled rant in which a man, believed to be a Preston taxi driver, threatens to rape Muslim converts to Christianity



The explicit video was reported to Lancashire Police by a Preston woman who said she was concerned by the man's 'extremist views'.

The man is believed to be a taxi driver from Deepdale.

The man in the video is believed to be a taxi driver from Deepdale.

The video, posted on social media on Monday December 17, appears to be a response to a Muslim man who had broadcast his baptism and conversion to Christianity on Facebook.

The woman who reported the video to police said she would not feel safe as a passenger in his taxi and is 'concerned for the welfare of the public'.

She said: "After seeing that video, it frightens me now to identify myself as a Christian to someone that I don't know.

"It's sad that I have to hide my religion. This man's dangerous views on something so normal like people changing religions is unacceptable.

"His threats to sexually assault those who convert to Christianity is the heart of hate speech.

"To me, he is displaying extremist tendencies and is encouraging violence.

"I'm genuinely concerned for the welfare of the public who may not be aware of his extreme views."

Preston City Council said they are aware of the video and confirmed that they had received a complaint from a member of the public.

A spokesman for the licensing department said: "We are aware of the video in question and we can confirm that we have received an informal complaint from a member of the public.

"We recognise the man in the video and we are liaising with police on this issue and will follow their lead in respect of the need for an investigation.

"If police confirm that this is a criminal offence, Preston City Council will review whether this individual is deemed a fit and proper person to serve as a licence holder.

"But in the event that police do not find grounds to proceed with a criminal investigation, Preston City Council still has the option to review whether someone is considered suitable to hold a licence and we can revoke that licence if necessary."

A police spokesman said: "We are aware of the video and we are looking into it".