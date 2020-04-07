Reward for capture of 'vile' cat killers in Walmer Bridge

Animal lovers have raised a reward for the capture of those who carried out a sickening attack on a family’s pet cat.

Four-year-old Sonny had to be put down after having a foot-long stick rammed into its rear end, rupturing internal organs.

The Liverpool Old Road/School Street area of Walmer Bridge where the attack happened.

The attack happened in Walmer Bridge near Preston between 10pm and 11pm on Friday and left owner Charlotte Rogers and her six-year-old son devastated.

Charlotte’s boyfriend Alan Wood has challenged those who did it to come forward and own up.

And now a crowd-funding page has raised more then £1,000 to offer as a reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We’re ever so grateful to everyone who has contributed,” said Charlotte. “I really pray this gets us the information we need to get justice for Sonny.

“So far no-one has come forward with any information. But money talks and especially such a substantial amount.”

Stranger Kimberley-Ann Greenslade, who has five cats, set up the GoFundMe page with a target of £1,000 and it was passedin just over a day as horrified members of the public flocked to make donations.

Charlotte added: “Kimberley Ann just messaged me out of the blue after reading the Post and said she wanted to help.”

Some of the donors said how horrified they were after reading about the attack in the Post.

“Who did this needs to be caught - they are depraved,” said one.

Another wrote “I donated in the hope that a decent reward will help see these twisted individuals brought to justice.”

And a third said: “These horrible vile creatures need to be found and held accountable.”