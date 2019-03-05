Runshaw College students speak out after knife-wielding gang attack teenager in Leyland

Students from Runshaw College are speaking out after a balaclava-clad gang attacked a 17-year-old boy near the Leyland campus.



Police continue to question six people who have been arrested over the knife assault at the college on Monday.

Mounted police are part of a high-visibility patrol around Runshaw College after a 17-year-old pupil was stabbed outside the campus yesterday (March 4).

Three men and three boys, from Preston and Kirkham, were arrested after gang warfare broke out near the college.

Two men aged 18, both from Preston, an 18-year-old man from Kirkham and three 17-year-old boys from Preston were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

A 17-year-old boy, believed to be a pupil at Runshaw College, was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the arm.

As they returned to class yesterday, students revealed how panic gripped the campus when a marauding gang of masked men, some brandishing knives, were spotted marching towards the college in Langdale Road.

Police were given powers to stop and search people outside Runshaw College and at Leyland Railway Station after a 17-year-old pupil was stabbed outside the campus yesterday (March 4).'''Due to information received a Section 60 stop & search authority was put in place at 1522 hours for the area of #Leyland Railway Station, until 2200 hours this evening.''Officers may stop and search anyone without any grounds for suspicion, for weapons, in order to keep the peace

Adam Mitchell, 16, had been staying behind after class to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with his friends in Media Studies.

But the bloody drama on their computer screens was suddenly interrupted by the violent real-life drama unfolding outside their classroom.

“Our phones started going off and everyone was watching this Snapchat video of men with knives chasing people,” said Adam.

“You could tell it was happening right outside the college and you could see people running through people’s gardens to escape.

“Everyone was saying a group of men armed with machetes was heading to the school. It was crazy.

“We didn’t know what to believe, but we could see it for ourselves on our phones, so we knew it was real.”

The Media Studies student said his first thought was that the college was under siege from terrorists.

“We didn’t know if it was a terrorist attack or if it was just some crazy person”, said Adam.

“That’s what everyone was saying at first. So we didn’t really know what to do.

“I don’t catch the bus because I only live around the corner, but I started getting texts from my mates (who take the bus) saying they had locked all the doors and were not letting anyone off.

“Then we got another video showing a group of people attacking one of the buses outside. We didn’t know if this was the group with knives, but it looked like they were after someone on the bus.”

Ryan Hollins, 16, was caught up in the frenzied crowds shepherded onto buses by staff fearing for the students’ safety.

He said: “I don’t catch the bus, but I was just waiting for my mates outside when some people came running into the car park saying someone had been stabbed by a gang in Worden Park.

“So the teachers and bus drivers told everyone to get on the buses and they locked us in.

“We didn’t know what was happening but when I was on the bus everyone was talking about a video showing these lads with knives chasing people.

“We could see a gang of people banging on one of the buses and a PCSO guarding it. He was all on his own waiting for backup.

“The teachers looked really scared and wouldn’t let us off the bus until loads of police showed up.”

Felix Murphy, 16, said he fears the gang could return to Runshaw College to cause more trouble.

He said: “They’re going to come back aren’t they? They’re not going to just come all this way for nothing are they? They obviously mean business.

“If they do come back, we need to be prepared and everyone should know what to do in that situation.

“I don’t mean so we can fight back, but we need to know what to do if it happens again.”