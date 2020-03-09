Search for missing man, 27, last seen at Preston Royal Hospital

A 27-year-old man is missing after he was last seen leaving hospital in Preston.

Benjamin Scott-Thrale, who has links to Leyland and Chorley, was last seen at Preston Royal Hospital at around 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday, March 8).

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 27-year-old Benjamin Scott-Thrale, who is missing from Royal Preston Hospital.

Benjamin is white, 6ft 4ins tall, with a thin build, short, dark hair and a dark coloured beard.

He also wears glasses.

When Benjamin was last seen at hospital, he had been wearing dark jeans, a grey polo shirt and a dark coloured jacket.

He had also been carrying a book.

Police said Benjamin is believed to have links to Leyland and Chorley, as well as Chester.

If you have seen him or have any information, please call police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20200308-1188.