Kelsey Filkins, 13, has been reported missing after disappearing from her home in Buckshaw Village, near Chorley, on Sunday, May 12.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings and light coloured trainers.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting reference lc-20190512-1379.