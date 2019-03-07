Seventh arrest after disorder at Runshaw College in Leyland

A seventh person has been arrested as part of the investigation into a disorder incident at Runshaw College in Leyland on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy from Preston was detained In Thursday morning on suspicion of a public order offence. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries with strict bail conditions until April 4.

The latest arrest was in relation to the incident at Runshaw College when a group of young men confronted a rival group in relation to a prearranged fight.

At shortly before 4pm on Monday, a group of around 12 people arrived in cars including a Volkswagen Polo, a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Micra and walked towards the Worden Park side of the college's Leyland campus shouting at and confronting students. Some of the group had weapons.

A 17-year-old boy received a cut to his arm during the incident and was taken to Chorley Hospital. His injury was not described as serious.

No one else was injured during the disorder.

Shortly afterwards and during the evening, a total of six people were arrested, and a machete, crow bar and knives were recovered by officers. The group were bailed pending further enquiries with strict conditions until Tuesday, April 2.

Anyone with information about the disorder can call 101 quoting incident reference 933 of March 4. Anyone with video or mobile phone footage is asked to go to www.doitonline.lancashire.police.ukand click ‘Report a Crime or Incident’.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org