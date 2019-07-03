Stash of stolen goods worth £10,000 found hidden in van during M6 stop and search

A stash of stolen goods worth £10,000 has been found hidden in a van after a stop and search on the M6.



Three men have been arrested after police stopped the van at around 9.30pm last night (July 2) on the M6 northbound.

Earlier that evening, staff at Tesco stores in Chorley and Leyland had reported the theft of a number of smartphones.

The suspects were seen making their getaway in a van, and the vehicle's number plate was passed to police.

Later that evening, a Tact Ops patrol on the M6 sighted the van on the M6 northbound near Preston and signalled the driver to pull onto the hard shoulder.

A roadside stop and search was conducted and officers discovered a stash of stolen property, with an estimated value of £10,000, hidden in the van's upholstery.

Police found these suspected stolen phones hidden in the head lining of a van during a stop and search on the M6 last night (July 2)

A number of smartphones were recovered from the hiding place in the van's headlining, matching descriptions of models snatched from the Tesco stores in Chorley and Leyland earlier that evening.

Three men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft and taken into custody.