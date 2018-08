A man is set to be sentenced over the attempted murder of a 19-year-old woman in Leyland.

Aiden Shepherd, 21, of Merlin Grove, Leyland, was charged with the offence after police were called at 1.32am hours on Thursday April 26 to reports of a serious assault on West Paddock in Leyland, where the victim was found with strangulation injuries to her neck.

Shepherd will appear before Judge Woolman at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, August 24.