Teen gang who left Leyland man for dead after stamping on his head have been identified by police

A group of teenagers who savagely attacked a man in Leyland and left him for dead have been identified by police.



Officers in South Ribble confirmed that they have identified all eight individuals allegedly involved in the attack in Moss Lane at 1am on Saturday, January 5.

The man, aged in his 50s, was assaulted at around 1am on Saturday, January 5 at the bottom of Moss Lane,

The youths, aged between 16 and 20, are suspected of an assault on a man in his 50s as he was walking home from an evening with friends in Leyland town centre.

Six males and two females attacked the man as he approached the M6 underpass at the bottom of Moss Lane.

The man was knocked unconscious before being kicked and stamped on as he lay prone on the ground.

He was left near the underpass where he remained for some time before regaining consciousness.

The neighbourhood policing team in Leyland said the youths were identified with help from the community.

The force said intelligence from the public helped officers locate CCTV footage which helped to identify the suspects.

But officers would not confirm whether any of the suspects had been arrested.

Sergeant John Ainscough of South Ribble Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We have no further update at this time, the investigation is being progressed by officers."