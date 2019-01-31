'There was no specific bomb threat,' says Leyland headteacher after school is placed in lockdown

A Leyland headteacher has calmed fears of a specific bomb threat after his school was placed in lockdown yesterday.

Balshaw's CE High School was put in lockdown yesterday afternoon after the school receiving a threatening phone call from an unknown individual, leading to pupils being told to hide under their desks during the last lesson of the day.

Balshaw's CE Primary School headteacher Steve Haycocks

Lancashire Police said they were called to the school shortly after 3pm after getting "reports of a bomb threat".

This morning headteacher of Balshaw's Steve Haycocks has spoken about the situation and why he put the school into lockdown - while also calming reports of a bomb threat.

Mr Haycocks said: "Contrary to reports on social media, there was no specific bomb alert in Balshaw's CE High School yesterday.

"The school operates an entirely different procedure for such an alert than the one that was enacted on Wednesday.

"The school was responding in an appropriate way to ensure the safety of all its students following an anonymous, threatening phone call.

"The school has well-rehearsed procedures for a number of events which we are able to put into action whenever required.

"It was highly unlikely that there was a risk at any point, but as parents would expect from Balshaw's, we did not ignore the threat."

Mr Haycocks praised police for their part in the lock down, saying: "The police quickly responded and put into action their planned measures and strategies that meant we ensured the safety of all in school before dismissing the students."

He added: "It is sad that we have to respond to such threats in this manner and equally sad that social media feeds a frenzy of rumour, gossip and false information.

"The school would like to thank parents for the supportive messages that we have received for the way that the situation was managed and for ensuring that all pupils were safe."

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said that while someone might not explicitly use the term 'bomb' the kind of threatening language that was used on the anonymous phone call led to the call being logged as a bomb threat.

The caller has still not been traced and police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information in the incident can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 810 of January 30.