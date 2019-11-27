These are the worst areas in the UK for drink and drug driving offences
Many will be looking forward to enjoying the festive party season, but enjoying a tipple or two too many could put drivers at risk of being over the limit if they get behind the wheel.
With the Christmas period being a time for boozy celebrations, MoneySuperMarket has revealed the worst areas for drink and drug driving offences in the UK. The research is based on more than six million car insurance quotes on the money saving website over the last 12 months. Listed are the 10 postal areas that have the highest rate of drink and drug driving convictions on their car insurance policies.
1. Hereford
Rate of drink and drug convictions per 1,000 drivers: 1.80