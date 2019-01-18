Thieves caught red-handed snatching charity box from Preston cat cafe

Thieves have been caught on camera stealing a charity donation box from a Preston cafe.

The Lazy Cat Cafe in Cannon Street has released CCTV footage showing the brazen theft of a donation box on Wednesday afternoon.

Three women can be seen stealing a charity donations box from the counter of the Lazy Cat Cafe in Cannon Street, Preston on Wednesday, January 16.

Dave Robb, manager of the cat cafe, shared the video online as a warning to other businesses in the area.

In the video, three women can be seen acting sheepishly in the cafe before one of them snatches the donation box from the counter.

The charity box contained around £100 in donations for Lancashire Cat Rescue from customers over the Christmas period.

Cat and coffee lovers are now rallying together to claw back the money with an online donations campaign.

Dave said: "As requested by many of the lovely people of Preston, we have set up a donations page via Virgin Money Giving.

"We hope to recoup, even exceed the amount that our generous customers contributed over the festive period."