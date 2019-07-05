This is the moment a WW1 grenade exploded after being fished out of a canal in Lancashire

A World War 1 grenade has been safely detonated after it was pulled from a canal by fisherman in Tarleton.



The dramatic discovery was made in the Leeds Liverpool Canal near Bank Bridge at around 4pm yesterday (July 4).

Emergency road closures were put in place, with the busy A59 closed in both directions during evening rush hour.

The canal towpath was cordoned off and the immediate vicinity evacuated, with the public being warned to stay away from the area.

Shortly after 5pm, the armed forces' bomb disposal team arrived at the scene to assess the device.

The EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) concluded that the grenade was a risk and safely detonated the weapon in a nearby hay field.

The World War 1 grenade was safely detonated by the bomb disposal team after it was pulled from the Leeds Liverpool Canal in Tarleton yesterday (July 4)

Magnet fisherman Rob Trowler and Gareth Thomas, from Ormskirk, said they immediately alerted police after making the discovery.

Rob said: "I was 50/50 on whether it was a grenade until I took it off my magnet and could see a pattern.

"It took me about 10 seconds to work out it was a grenade but I still wasn't certain.

The rusty 100-year-old grenade was pulled out of the Leeds Liverpool Canal by magnet fisherman Rob Trowler. Credit - Rob Trowler

"But we had no idea how dangerous it could be until the bomb disposal team showed up in their bomb suits.

"It's definitely the strangest thing I've found."

The A59 was reopened around two hours later, after the bomb had safely been detonated.