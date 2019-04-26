This is why Runshaw College is bringing six new CCTV cameras to its campus following masked gang knife attack

A college targeted by a gang of masked men with knives and a machete has shed light on its desire to up security at its main campus.

Runshaw College has lodged plans with South Ribble Council to bring in six new CCTV cameras split between two poles at its Leyland campus off, Langdale Road.

One of the masked gang members that turned up to Runshaw College in March armed with a knife

It comes after an armed gang of around 12 people arrived at the college, via Langdale Road, in three cars at roughly 4pm on March 4.

A 17-year-old boy, believed to be a pupil, was stabbed in the arm and taken to Chorley Hospital with minor injuries.

Runshaw College has now spoken about the fresh security plans.

College spokesman Tim Cahill said: “Safety and security is a top priority for the college and we have been gradually increasing CCTV coverage of the college during the last 10 years.

Police outside Runshaw College following the incident in early March (JPIMedia)

“We now have more than 300 cameras.

“These additional cameras are being installed to provide additional coverage of our entrances to the Leyland Campus.”

The council has yet to approve or reject the plans submitted to its planning department.

Whether the new security measures have come as a direct result of the incident in March remain unclear.