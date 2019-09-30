Two men charged with burglary after string of break-ins across Penwortham

Two men have been charged with burglary after a series of break-ins at homes across Penwortham.



Cameron Farley, 18, of Maple Drive, Bamber Bridge and Joshua McKay, 20, of Brook Street, Higher Walton, have been charged with burglary in a dwelling and an attempted burglary with intent to steal.

The arrests follow reports of two burglaries at homes in The Avenue, off Cop Lane, and Valley Road, near Golden Way, Penwortham on Friday, September 27.

The homes were targeted in broad daylight, in the middle of the afternoon, and were the latest in a series of break-ins reported across Penwortham in recent weeks.

On Saturday, September 28, officers from Preston Neighbourhood Task Force and South Ribble policing team said they made "urgent enquiries" to try and identify those responsible for the burglaries.

It led to the swift arrest of Farley and McKay in the Bamber Bridge area.

Farley has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Monday, September 30).

McKay has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on October 17.

Lancashire Police said it will "continue to target and disrupt anyone wanting to commit such crimes".