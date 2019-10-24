Two men charged with possessing a sawed-off shotgun and resisting arrest at Chorley petrol station

Two men have been charged with possessing a sawed-off shotgun and other serious offences after being arrested at a Chorley petrol station.



The men were arrested yesterday (October 23) after a car was pulled over by officers at the Shell garage in Preston Road at around 9am.

Two men from Manchester have been charged with a number of offences - including possessing a sawed-off shotgun - after a car was stopped by police at the Shell garage in Preston Road, Chorley yesterday morning (October 23)

Officers searched the men and their vehicle and recovered a sawed-off shotgun. Both men, from Manchester, were taken into custody.

Today (October 24), Lancashire Police has confirmed that the men have been charged with a number of serious offences, including resisting arrest.

Both are due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, October 24).

READ MORE: Two men arrested in Chorley after police find gun hidden in car during stop and search at petrol station

Luke Hatfield, 31, of Alworth Road, Manchester, has been charged with possessing a shortened shotgun and possessing a shotgun when prohibited for life.

Marcus Grange, 29, of Chain Road, Manchester, has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, driving without a licence, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, possessing a shortened shotgun, possessing a shotgun when prohibited for life, possessing a firearm on arrest and threatening behaviour.