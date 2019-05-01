"Waited a week before telling public!?" - Your reaction following police warning about "violent" murderer on the run from prison

A violent offender serving a life sentence for murder is on the run after fleeing an open prison in Lancashire.

Thomas Parkinson, 31, formerly of Acacia Street, Preston, is being hunted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, April 24.

HMP Kirkham is an open prison where prisoners are free to leave during set hours. Thomas Parkinson (inset) had been serving a life sentence for murder after stabbing to death a 23-year-old man a house party in Preston.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after stabbing a 23-year-old man to death at a house party in Preston.

These are some of your views on the housing of violent criminals at the minimum security prison in Kirkham.

Adam Gee, from Lancaster, said: "So this is a dangerous person who should not be approached. In a prison where anyone can just walk out? Am I missing something?"

Mark Mason, from Poulton-le-Fylde, said: "When is our overpaid and underworked Police & Crime Commissioner going to demand an inquiry in to the operation of Kirkham ‘prison’, it’s clearly not fit for purpose?

"If we have to be warned not to approach someone who is deemed violent, then he should not be in an open prison or even being considered for release.

"The police do their best to get these violent criminals locked up, only for the prison service management to do their best to let them go. Then tell us they are not safe to approach. The system needs a total overhaul.

"The public have a right to be kept safe, especially from convicted murderers."

Frances Smith, from Preston, said: "Why on earth are you going to have a dangerous prisoner in an open prison and not alerted anyone he escaped for a week?"

Convicted murderer Thomas Parkinson, 31, formerly of Acacia Street, Preston, is wanted by police after fleeing from open prison at HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, April 24.

Lorinda Sinclair, from Blackpool, said: "Why was he in an open prison? He escaped a week ago and we are only just being warned!?"

Tanya Smith, from Garstang, said: "Life in prison and he’s in open prison? That’s not a life sentence is it. Our justice system is a joke.

"Life should mean life. And to wait a week before letting the public know!?"

Joan Johnston, who now lives in Turkey, said: "Dangerous person in open prison doesn't make sense to me!?

"And he absconded a week ago? It doesn't bare thinking about what he could have done to people who hadn't been warned for so long!"

Carly Pinchen, from Blackpool, said: "First of all why was he in an open prison and secondly, why have they waited a week to make the public aware there is a murderer running around!"

Stuart Nicholson added: "Waited a week before telling public? Someone needs to be held to account."

Jo Parkinson, from Preston, said: "Why is a dangerous murderer serving a life sentence in an open prison? I don’t know the rules but that doesn’t sound sensible."

And Katy Louise Kelsall, from Preston, simply said: "...The mind boggles."