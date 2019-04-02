Wanted Leyland man arrested after hit and run in Preston city centre

A man from Leyland who was wanted by police after a hit and run in Preston city centre has been arrested.



Peter Hull, 30, had been wanted in connection with a hit and run in Corporation Street, Preston in the early hours of Monday, February 25.



A pedestrian suffered serious chest injuries in the incident and had to be taken to Royal Preston Hospital for emergency treatment.

Peter Hull, from Leyland, has been arrested in connection with a hit and run in Corporation Street, Preston on February 25.

Lancashire Police had launched a public appeal to trace Hull after he failed to come forward following the collision.

A police spokesman said: "Peter Hull, 30, from Leyland, was arrested on March 30 on suspicion of failing to stop and driving while disqualified.

"He has since been released under investigation."