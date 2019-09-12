White van driver wanted by police in Chorley after driving off with £1,000 in fuel without paying

A man is wanted by police after driving off with nearly £1,000 worth of fuel without paying.

Police said the man (pictured) is alleged to have stolen £950 in fuel from Charnock Richard Service Station, situated between junctions 27 and 28 on the M6.

It is believed the man has filled a container, or a number of containers, in the back of his van with the looted fuel.

A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to the man in the CCTV about a theft of just under £1,000 worth of fuel from Charnock Richard Service Station.

"It happened at around 11.45am on Tuesday, August 6.

"The vehicle was filled with around £950 worth of fuel and has driven off without paying.

"We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries."

If you have any information, please contact Lancashire Police by e-mailing 2615@lancashire.pnn.police.uk