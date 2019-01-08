Woman and teenage boy killed in crash that closed Lancashire motorway

A woman and a teenage boy have died in a crash that has closed a major Lancashire motorway for most of the day.

A 31-year-old lorry driver from Chorley has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash on the M58 this morning.

The crash happened at about 9am today

The crash, between junctions 3 and 4 of the westbound carriageway, happened at about 9am today and involved an HGV, a minibus and a number of other vehicles.

A woman and a 14-year-old boy suffered injuries which later proved fatal, and several other people have been hospitalised.

The driver of the HGV, a 31 year old man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Shortly after the initial collision a second collision took place involving an HGV, a van and a car. As a result of this collision a woman also suffered serious injuries. Two men were also seriously injured.

The motorway has been closed in both directions all day, and is likely to remain shut until this evening.

Images from the scene showed a lorry carrying scaffolding material and a number of badly damaged cars.

The lorry transporting the scaffolding belongs to a Preston firm based at Red Scar Industrial Estate in Longridge Road.

A spokesman for Allied Scaffolding said: "We are fully aware of the situation and it is related to our company. "We are in full co-operation with the police and authorities and will give them our full support.

"Our main concern at this stage is for those involved in the crash."

A fleet of emergency services vehicles descended on the carriageway to deal with the emergency.

Two air ambulances, four land ambulances, police and fire engines are all in attendance following the crashes.

Highways England are warning that the M58 is likely to remain closed until late afternoon.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as the closure continues to impact Lancashire's motorway network.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragic incidents. Anyone who is concerned that someone they know may have been involved and who needs to speak to police should call 101 quoting log number 0523 of today, January 8."