Woman in Preston murder probe detained under Mental Health Act

A woman arrested after the death of a man in Longton, near Preston, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Detectives are continuing their investigation after the murder of a man in Longton.

Police were called around 3.50am on Friday (March 6) to a report of a serious assault at an address in Cedar Grove.

Emergency services attended with a 75-year-old man found inside the property with serious injuries to his head and body.

The man was treated by paramedics but died.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Det Ch Insp Leah Rice, of Lancashire Police, said: "These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain with the family at this sad and very difficult time.

“On Friday we arrested a woman on suspicion of murder and she has since been further detained under the Mental Health Act.

"Our investigation continues into the circumstances leading up to the death.

"If anyone has any further information which they think may assist our enquiries please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0118 of March 6.