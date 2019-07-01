Woman robbed and assaulted in Leyland by three hooded men in broad daylight

A woman has been assaulted and robbed by three men in Leyland.



Police are appealing for witnesses after three men allegedly knocked a woman to the ground and stole her purse in Golden Hill Lane at around 10.15am on Friday morning (June 28).

The woman had been walking in the direction of Leyland town centre, between the mini roundabout junction at Broadfield Drive and the Great Wall Chinese takeaway, when she was attacked by her hooded assailants.

The woman had been carrying a small gold coloured hand bag and pulling a small navy suitcase when the men attacked her from behind.

As the woman lay injured on the ground, the men tore the woman's hand bag from her arm, unzipped it and snatched her purse.

Police said the woman, who does not live locally and had been visiting the area, has suffered serious facial injuries after being pushed to the floor with force.

The offenders are described as white males, aged 20 to 30, with a medium build.

All three men had been wearing dark hoodies, dark tracksuit pants and dark trainers.

Police are seeking eyewitnesses and dash cam footage of the incident. They are also interested in speaking to a man who stopped to help the victim after the attack.

Any information can be emailed to 3935@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 04/118894/19.