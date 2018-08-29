Croston man holding sporting auction for his Balls to MS campaign

A man who was suddenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is kicking back with a charity auction next month.



Kevin Shurmer, of Croston, launched his Balls to MS campaign last spring after he was given a rugby ball signed by the Wales Rugby Union.

This gave him the idea of auctioning this item off to help raise money for Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The 51-year-old has now managed to collect more than 70 items of sports memorabilia to date - everything from a Champions League Final ball signed by Gareth Bale to a Rugby League ball signed by Wigan Warriors.

Most items will be sold via an online auction, with some reserved for an exclusive auction at The Whites Hotels, Macron Stadium, home of Bolton Wanderers, on October 5, from 7pm.

Kevin Shurmer, of Croston, who has MS, with a rugby ball signed by the Welsh 2017 Six Nations squad, which kicked off his Balls to MS campaign

Kevin, who was diagnosed with MS in 2006, said: “I was in Wales in May last year when a friend was doing the Merthyr Tydfil marathon for the MS Society. He gave me a signed Wales Rugby Union ball, saying I could auction it off.

“I then began to collect more and now have more than 70 items. The ones I regard as most popular and will be auctioned at The Whites Hotel include a signed Manchester United ball from the 2016/17 season; a signed Manchester City shirt; a New Zealand rugby shirt signed by Dan Carter, after winning the 2015 world cup; a signed Steven Gerrard framed shirt and a Team Sky jersey signed by Chris Froome and the team after they won the Tour de France.

“I haven’t auctioned anything online yet as I am still working out how to do it as eBay has a limited time frame. I also want the online auction to be open after the charity night so anyone who missed out then can bid for other items.”

Tickets to the charity auction are £55 each or £500 for a table of 10.

The evening includes a three-course Heathcotes meal, welcome drinks, a singer, DJ and entertainment from comedian and radio presenter Steve Royle.

Kevin is also hoping to set up video messages from sports personalities to encourage people to bid.

For tickets visit http://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Bolton/-Bolton-Whites-Hotel/The-Balls-To-MS-Charity-Dinner/13272013

To view the items visit http://www.ballstoms.com