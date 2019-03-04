Croston WI celebrates 70th anniversary with a tea party

Croston WI’s last meeting was even more livelier than usual, as members marked the group’s 70th anniversary.

Honoured guests at the party included the Chairman and Vice Presidents of Lancashire Federation of WIs, Jackie Hobson, Ann Phythian and Heather Williams.

Chairman of Lancashire Federation of WIs, Jackie Hobson and Debbie Reynolds President of Croston WI cutting the cake to celebrate Croston WI's 70th anniversary

The theme of the party was afternoon tea which gave everyone an opportunity to enjoy food and a tipple or two whilst listening to a talk on The Life of a Servant in Edwardian Britain.

Croston WI’s president Debbie Reynolds says: “A look at the programme for the first year when we started tells us that the things which interested the women of Croston was perhaps a little different, but also very varied between national and more personal topics, for example, in March 1949 there was a talk on millinery and in October 1949, there was film from the Central Office of Information.

“The Life of a Servant in Edwardian Britain would perhaps also have been at home in the programme of talks for 1949, and was certainly enjoyed by all present.”

Croston WI was established in 1949, starting with 40 members, which has grown over the years to around 74.

Members of Croston WI celebrate the group's 70th anniversary

It has a diverse membership of all ages, as people come together to learn from each other’s experiences, join in with activities and hear about the great achievements of members past and present. Meetings are rounded off with a competition, a quiz or games and the singing of Jerusalem.

Debbie adds: “One of the most important aspects of this WI has always been its place at the heart of the community.

“This was very important to members and the village following the floods of 2015, when many WI members were affected. The group came together with other groups across the village to support the relief effort, out of which grew the community charity Croston Together, which the WI supports regularly.”

Members of Croston WI celebrate the group's 70th anniversary

The WI, which also has many satellite groups including a luncheon club, walking group, craft group, book group, UFO group (Unfinished Objects) and Gin and Bear It, meet on the first Thursday of every month in Croston Old School, Church Street.

Debbie adds: “The group has lots of fun but keeps the core values of the WI at its heart, seeking to inspire women, bring people together and serve its community.”