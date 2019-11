A cyclist is in hospital with "serious" head injuries after a collision with a car last night.

The incident happened around 10.30pm in Gill Lane, Longton.

Police say the man was knocked from his bike and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital.

A spokesman said today: "All I can say at this stage is a male cyclist was in collision with a car.

"He suffered some serious head injuries and was taken to RPH. We are awaiting an update."