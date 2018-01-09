Dave Spikey adds extra dates to special UK tour

Award-winning Lancashire comedian Dave Spikey is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his comedy career.

Last year, he toured across the country with ‘Juggling On A Motorbike’ and has now confirmed more dates for 2018.

Dave is best known for his stand-up comedy, writing and starring in the British comedy programme Phoenix Nights, presenting quiz shows such as Bullseye and Chain Letters and playing team captain in the first four series’ of 8 Out of 10 Cats.

He will perform at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday February 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £17.50 for adults and £16 for concessions on 01524 64695.