DigiEnable founder is a female trailblazer for women in tech

Business woman Liz Hardwick has been named one of the biggest trailblazers for females working in technology, earning herself recognition in three separate honours.

Liz Hardwick with Chi Onuwah

Liz, who is the co-founder of DigiEnable, was listed in the Business Cloud’s 301 Female Trailblazers in tech, as well as being named in the TechWomen100 list.

The 34-year-old from Withnell has also won Regional Speaker of the Year for the North West for the Professional Speaking Association.

Liz said: “It’s fabulous to see DigiEnable on the TechWomen100 list, alongside women working for big names like Apple, PwC and Barclays. Most people will probably be wondering who DigiEnable is and what we do, but hopefully it will spark their interest and they’ll want to find out more.

“As part of my speaking this year, the two elements have combined and I’ve spoken at events with amazing people like Chi Onuwah, MP for Newcastle, who is an advocate for female engineer in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

DigiEnable provides businesses and charities expertise and training to enhance their digital presence, through social media and web content.