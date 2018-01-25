Disney magic sets scene for catchy upbeat musical

AKS Lytham graces the boards of Lowther Pavilion to perform Disney’s High School Musical, a catchy and upbeat show.

The show, which starts tonight provides fun for all the family and explores issues of friendship, first love and acceptance.

Students have been working really hard to pull the exciting show together.

It’s the first day after the winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year ahead.

Things seem normal until the basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High.

Although from rival cliques, love blossoms as they audition for the high school musical.

Many students resent the threat posed to the status quo’, but Troy and Gabriella’s alliance opens the door for others to shine too.

It takes place from January 25 to 27 at Lowther Pavilion, nightly at 7.30pm with a 2pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets are £16 (01253) 794221.

