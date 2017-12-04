Does anyone recognise these cute dogs?

When scouting round an antiques centre in Leyland, reader Kath Eastham was surprised to take away a piece of personal history after a hidden clue to its owner’s past was trapped inside.

Kath, of Leyland, found this black and white photograph tucked away inside a sewing machine box she bought from Warren Wignall in Leyland and she wants to find its owner and is interested to find out the back story.

The Singer Sewing machine Kath Eastham bought

The 40-year-old says: “The box contained an old Singer Sewing machine and various other sewing related bits and pieces.

“I do leatherwork, so bought it to stitch leather. I paid £12 for it.

“I found the old negative in the accessories drawer, so I scanned it and wondered if anyone remembered the dogs. The photograph could date anywhere between 1951 and today.”

If anyone recognises the dogs and has information email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk or call 01772 838104.