'Drink driver' trashed car on M6 and drove on, say Lancashire police

A woman driver has been arrested on the M6 in Lancashire after alarmed motorists alerted police.

Lancs Road Police tweeted tonight that a woman was in custody after blowing three times the legal driving limit when stopped.

The damage caused to the Mazda 6

The incident is said to have happened between Lancaster and Galgate.

Police tweeted: "M6 southbound J34/33 following multiple reports of drink driver.

"Mazda 6 is seen to collide with signage and then carry on!

"Car trashed but still moving!!!

"Car stopped by PS 3029 where female disqualified driver blew 129!!

"Absolutely disgusting... off to cells!"