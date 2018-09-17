Drive-in movies add to focus on fright at Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween

Drive-in cinema will feature among a wide variety of scary activities intended to well and truly put the frighteners on for visitors to Blackpool Pleasure Beach this Halloween.

Horror classics Nightmare on Elm Street, The Conjuring 2 and Halloween H:2O will be screened on successive evenings from Monday, October 29 to Halloween itself, Wednesday, October 31.

The films all start at 8.30pm, with the car park open from 7.30pm.

Film fans are advised to get there early to ensure a good spot.

The screenings, costing £16 per car, are for over 18s only and refreshments, including traditional cinema snacks such as hotdogs and popcorn will be served by the Pleasure Beach’s own team of suitably-attired ‘ghosts and ghouls’.

Vampire Pleasure Beach will make a return after proving frighteningly popular in previous years.

It’s on Saturday, October 27 from 4pm and will see the pleasure park transformed with zombies, vampires and goblins around every corner.

Visitors are encouraged to dress to thrill in their spookiest costumes, with a competition held for the best dressed.

The Spooky Maze will also provide a fright with ghosts and ghouls around every corner throughout the evening and visitors can ride into the twilight with a special late night experience, with firework display to round off the night at 10pm.

For the youngsters, revelling in half-term coinciding with the Halloween period, the Creepy Hollow interactive experience will be available from Saturday, October 20 to October 31.

That offers the opportunity to get as up close and personal as you dare with some gruesome real life creatures, such as giant snails, cockroaches and snakes.

Pumpkin carving and face painting will also be available from October 26 to 28, while Lougarock the werewolf and the terrifying curse of Scepticemus will be putting on the frighteners throughout the Halloween period.

A Pleasure Beach spokesman said: “We have aimed to ensure there is something for everyone and hope adults and children alike have a fang-tastic time.”