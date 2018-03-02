Dynamic tribute to rock and roll great Read more at: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/dynamic-tribute-to-rock-and-roll-great-1-9044276?hgjhgjgjgjhhjgjghjgj

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Buddy Holly’s only ever UK tour, Buddy Holly and the Cricketers together with the English Rock and Roll Orchestra are touring the UK including the Marine Hall tonight.

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers is a dynamic show that has audiences dancing in the aisles.

Producer Simon Fielder of Simon Fielder Productions said: “Buddy Holly was pivotal in my development as a guitarist and songwriter and I am so lucky to present shows that feature people and subjects about which I am really passionate.”

There are still a few tickets left, call the box office on 01253 887693.