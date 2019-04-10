Easter family fun at Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Families enjoyed Easter treats at the Rainbow House Fun Day.

Youngsters had fun at the family fun day at Rainbow House, Mawdesley

Youngsters were enthralled with animals from Fishers Mobile Farm, Charnock Richard, including geese, chickens, goats, a calf and a rabbit which was happy to be cuddled.

There was also an opportunity to play around in sand pit and with water toys, as well as making Easter crafts.

Hayley Scholes, head of operations at Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, said: “It was such a fun morning for the children and parents and the weather could not have been nicer. Our grateful thanks go to everyone who helped make the event so successful and especially to Fishers Mobile Farm for bringing all the animals and Morris Quality Bakers for donating the hot cross buns and biscuits and Nordico Lounge from Ormskirk who gave us home-made lemonade.

“It was a lovely start to the Easter holiday activities which include gardening, baking and craft days, Easter egg hunts, step safe an mobility workshops.”