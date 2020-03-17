Editor comment: Nobody should feel alone in coronavirus crisis

Let’s put this right out there - this is tough.

This kind of public health crisis is confusing and distressing for all of us..

It’s new after all - we have never dealt with something on the scale of coronavirus before.

It’s frightening simply because there are so many unknowns and it throws society as we know it into a tailspin.

Nobody should feel alone in this.

As your local news title, we will do as much as we can to share solid, useful, articles in the coming weeks and month both in paper and online with an emphasis on local and regional information which will help you with your day to day life, whatever coronavirus throws at us.

We know how many generous and kind people there are out there in Lancashire and we will be reaching out to you as a community to support those who need it in this time of isolation and need.

There is no doubt now that this experience will change us as a community forever and it is the choices we make that will define that change.

Let us be a kinder county.

