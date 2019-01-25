Chorley and Leyland secondary schools' league table 2019 - how did your school score?

Following the publication yesterday of Preston's secondary school tables here are the results for schools in Chorley and Leyland, in alphabetical order. GCSEs are now marked Grade 9 to 1, with 9 replacing the old A*. So grades 9-4 are equivalent to the old grades A*-C. The Department of Education is measuring schools by 'Progress 8' - which is the progress of pupils across a selected set of 8 subjects from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school. The higher the score the better. Click here for more information on how schools are ranked on their Progress 8 scores.

1. Academy@Worden Westfield Drive, Leyland, PR25 1QX, Number of pupils: 495, Progress 8 measure: 0.06, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 67%

2. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley, PR7 3AY, Number of pupils: 648, Progress 8 measure: 0.08, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 70%

3. Balshaws Church of England High School Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3AH, Number of pupils: 917, Progress 8 measure: 0.14, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 74%

4. Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy Highfield Road, Leyland, PR26 9HH, Number of pupils: 925, Progress 8 measure: 0.45, Percentage of pupils achieving grade 9-4 passes in both English and maths GCSEs 91%

