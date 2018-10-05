Last Choir Singing: Teacher wants help sprinkling musical magic into the classroom with free choral workshops

If you’re a primary school teacher and want help in sprinkling some musical magic into the classroom then some free choral workshops could strike the right note this autumn.

Perhaps you want to form a school choir but need some guidance, or you’re an experienced music teacher keen to develop your knowledge and techniques; either way the workshops could be for you.

The workshops - which are open to all primary schools within the North West - were first introduced two years ago when teachers involved in the Last Choir Singing competition asked for help and guidance.

Last Choir Singing has now launched its annual hunt to find young school choirs to sing their hearts out in a bid to be the 2019 champions. The competition is created and sponsored by True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners.

However, taking part in Last Choir Singing is not a prerequisite of attending a workshop. All teachers across the region are welcome in a bid to celebrate music and enthuse youngsters through singing in primary schools.

Jane Simpson, who leads the choir at Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, Tarleton, which reached the Last Choir Singing final in 2018, said: “The workshops were absolutely fantastic. It was lovely to be able to work with like-minded people and we had lots of fun. The workshop leaders were extremely knowledgeable and helpful, giving us tips on warm-up activities, singing in rounds and harmonies. I would recommend the workshops to any school choir leader.”

There are two workshop topics. Choral leadership, led by Tom Newall (operatic, orchestral and choral conductor) will be an introduction on how to approach teaching music to primary school choirs. In the Contemporary Choir sessions internationally-acclaimed singer and vocal coach Duncan Heather will give advice on creating a contemporary sound and look.

The dates are:

Monday October 8: Choral Leadership, St Catherine’s RC Primary School, Leyland, 4pm-6pm

Monday October 15: Choral Leadership, St Stephen’s C of E Primary School, Blackburn, 4pm-6pm

Tuesday October 16: The Contemporary Choir, Clifton Primary School, Lytham-st-Annes, 4pm-6pm

Wednesday October 17: The Contemporary Choir, St Mary’s RC Primary School, Great Eccleston, 4pm-6pm

Tuesday October 30: Choral Leadership, Altham St James Primary School, Altham, 4pm-6pm

Thursday November 1: The Contemporary Choir, St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Lancaster, 4pm-6pm

To book onto any of the workshops, email anita.shaw@truebearing.co.uk.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in entering a junior school choir for the Last Choir Singing competition, there are three ways to apply before the November 9 deadline.

visit https://lastchoirsinging.co.uk/information/

email anita.shaw@truebearing.co.uk

call 07807 597570, or 01254 260399