Leyland school bomb threat: What is a school lockdown and what can parents do?

Pupils and staff at Balshaw's CE High School in Leyland were put on lockdown following a bomb threat. But what is a school lockdown and what can parents do during one?

What is a lockdown?

Balshaw CE High School in Leyland was placed on lockdown yesterday

A lockdown is a precautionary measure in response to a threat directly to the school or in the surrounding community.

Read more>>> UPDATE: Children hide under desks as bomb threat puts high school on lock down

Why would a school be put on lockdown?

Lockdown procedures may be activated in response to any number of situations which could pose a risk to the staff, pupil and visitors to the school and could include:

 A reported incident or civil disturbance in the local community;

 An intruder on the school site;

 A warning being received regarding a nearby air pollution risk (smoke plume, gas cloud, etc.);

 A major fire in the vicinity of the school;

 A dangerous animal (e.g. large dog) roaming loose near/on the school grounds.

What happens during a lockdown?

A lockdown signal is sounded.

All school activities are moved indoors. (staff should not leave classrooms to find out what is going on if already indoors)

All entrance points should be secured - ie doors and windows.

No one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

Access points should be blocked (e.g. move furniture to obstruct doorways)

All pupils and staff:

Sit on the floor, under tables or against a wall

Keep out of sight

Draw curtains / blinds

Turn off lights

Stay away from windows and doors.

Remain inside until an all-clear has been given, or unless told to evacuate

Can I come to the school and take my child home?

During a lockdown, your child’s school is a secure area. School officials and law enforcement are working together to keep everyone safe, and no one is allowed to enter or exit the school.

To ensure everyone’s safety we ask that parents please refrain from coming to school campuses during a lockdown. Once the all-clear is given, students and staff will be permitted to enter or exit the school again.