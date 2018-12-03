Natalie is the top apprentice

A Leyland woman has been named national Apprentice Champion of the Year.

Natalie White picked up the accolade at the National Apprenticeship Awards.

Former Chorley St Michaels High School pupil Natalie works at the National Nuclear Laboratory in Warrington after completing a business apprenticeship.

The 22-year old said she was unsure what do to do for a career while at school so went on a week’s work experience which opened her eyes to the world of work and inspired her to follow the apprenticeship route. She added: “Whilst I achieved good GCSE results, studying full time just wasn’t something that I enjoyed.

“I chose an apprenticeship as this offered me the opportunity to learn through real life work experience whilst gaining qualifications. I am really committed to promotion, as I can confidently say I made the best decision for my career.”

Natalie currently works as an Early Careers Advisor and wants to continue to change the perception of apprenticeships, working with schools and colleges to educate students about their career options.