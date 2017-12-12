Time is running out to help needy children

Staff at Preston’s university shop is spreading festive cheer by taking in presents for needy youngsters.

The UCLan In the City Shop’ in Lune Street is being used to encourage the public to drop off gifts suitable for young people up to the age of 18, which will be handed out to disadvantaged children in Lancashire ready for Christmas Day.

The appeal is part of the Rock FM Cash for Kids: Mission Christmas charity.

UCLan’s vice-chancellor, Professor Mike Thomas, joined children from the university’s Pre-School Centre in the shop to drop off his own present and take part in festive crafts.

Professor Thomas said: “The people of Preston have, as always, been generous in donating extra gifts to the Cash for Kids Christmas appeal and I’m delighted that UCLan can once again play a part in linking the local community and the University with such a deserving charity.”

Saskia Gregory, joint officer in charge of UCLan Pre-School, added: “All of the children had a lovely time making Christmas crafts in the shop and generally getting in the mood for Christmas.”

People can drop off presents at UCLan’s ‘In the City’ shop until tomorrow, Wednesday. It is open today from 10.00am – 3.00pm and Wednesday 11.00am – 1.30pm.