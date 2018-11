Nursery school youngsters from Tiddlywinks pre-school in Canberra Road visited Bent Lane in Leyland as plans to bring a new playground to green space off the road begin to take shape.



1. Creepy crawlies Jamie with worms and bulbs

2. A slimey find! Demi finds a worm

3. Lending a hand Tracy Nolan assists one of the children

4. Team effort Tiddleywinks Nursery children with trowels planting bulbs on Wrights Fold, Leyland

