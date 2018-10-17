New bridge in picturesque Lancashire village is a ‘gateway to a ghetto’

An “ugly” new bridge has been slammed for bringing down the character of a picturesque award-winning Lancashire village.

The work - over the rail line on Meadow Lane in Croston - has also been described as “a monstrosity.”

Resident Linda Green initially complained to Lancashire County Council, which said the work was a Network Rail scheme.

Retired graphic designer Mrs Green, 57, of Moor Road, stormed: “After months of disruption, including a period when rail replacement bus services to Ormskirk could not go directly but had to divert miles out of their way via Bretherton and the A59 to Tarleton, Meadow Lane finally reopened this week.

“And what do we find? An ugly, shiny, angular structure of galvanised steel roughly bolted together like some tatty old barn. This bridge is the gateway to our village from the south western approach.

“The centre of Croston is a conservation area and the village regularly wins awards for its charm and beauty. The villagers receive plaudits for their community spirit, especially for the work they did to repair damage caused by the storms of recent years.”

She went to say that visitors are confronted with “what looks like the entrance to a dystopian, post-apocalyptic urban ghetto”.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “A metallic parapet was deemed the most appropriate when considering cost, future maintenance and bridge design requirements and is standard practice.

“We followed the planning process required by the local authority and they were provided with the proposed arrangement drawings. This included the details associated with the parapet. I can confirm approval was received from Chorley Council.”