See inside the crumbling Lancashire mansion finally being renovated after 40 years
Work is well under way to restore one of Lancashire’s historic halls after a multi-million pound investment to return it to its former glory.
Bank Hall, a Grade II listed private estate in Bretherton, has been vacant and was rotting steadily since 1971, and the Post was invited on a behind-the-scenes tour of the work.
Bank Hall has been standing empty since 1971
Now, thanks to 25 years of campaigning from the Friends of Bank Hall group and a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of 2.2 million the historic Jacobean mansion is being returned to its former glory
Listed building consent and planning permission was granted by Chorley Council in July 2013.
Stonemason Austin Walker, takes two-weeks to create this decorative stone flower, he will make 14 more for this project along with other items
