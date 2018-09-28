Senior South Ribble Councillor apologises for 'Nazi' tweet

A senior councillor who caused outrage after likening the Labour Party to the Nazis has issued an apology.

Tory Councillor Michael Green, who represents Moss Side on South Ribble Council and Lancashire County Council, retweeted a photograph of saluting Nazis and Adolf Hitler, stating: “#Lab18 is starting tomorrow and an early Momentum fringe meeting is underway in the hall”.

The Tweet came to light at Wednesday's South Ribble Council meeting, where it was said to have led to shouting and upset.

Councillor Green's actions were widely condemned by fellow councillors, who called for his resignation.

He was unavailable for comment yesterday, but this morning, issued an apology through the Conservative Party.

Coun Green said: "I apologise for retweeting a tweet about a Momentum fringe meeting at the Labour Party Conference.

"I am deeply concerned that anti-Semitism appears to be growing in mainstream British politics and worried about the impact this may have on many people.

"Upon reflection, it was a misjudgement to express the concern in this way. I apologise for any offence which may have been caused, including to Momentum members, but this was not intended.

“This is a lesson for myself and everyone who uses social media. In the future, I will take even more care before sharing items."

Counr Paul Foster, leader of the Labour opposition on South Ribble Council, said the retweet was "appalling behaviour" and Coun David Howarth, leader of the local Lib Dems, said it was "absolutely atrocious".

Coun Foster added: "The apology is not accepted. It's not genuine, it's a last-ditch attempt to save his political career."

He added: "Members of the Labour Party and the public are extremely offended by what he said and it's only because of the huge backlash that he has felt the need to issue an apology.

"To liken the Labour Party to Nazis is just not on, and a half hatched apology won’t wash. He should be expelled from the Conservative Party”.

