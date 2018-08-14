Truckload of old beds and mattresses fly-tipped in rural Chorley village of Bretherton

A large quantity of beds and mattresses have been dumped in Chorley - prompting the council calling on the public to help find the fly-tipper.

Chorley Council took to social media on Tuesday morning to showcase the reckless case of rural pollution.

A spokesman said they were only made aware of it this morning with it having taken place sometime over the weekend.

The picture dates the incident to Saturday, August 11, before 2.45pm.

Coun Paul Walmsley, who oversees Chorley Council's environmental prosecution, said: “The fly-tip was reported to Chorley Council on Saturday and our street team attended to clear the highway and remove the items.

“Our Neighbour Enforcement officers are currently investigating the incident and would be keen to speak to anyone that has any information.

“Fly-tipping offences are taken seriously and are not tolerated by us and we always push for a prosecution.

"The maximum fine imposed by the crown court can be unlimited and also lead to a custodial sentence of up to five years."

Coun Walmsley added: "This offence is a waste of our money; money spent on cleaning up the aftermath could be better spent in helping our local residents. We take pride in our local areas so we ask that all local residents and visitors are respectful to their surroundings.

“If you see anyone committing a fly-tipping offence or spot rubbish that’s been dumped then please contact Chorley Council to report it.”

You can report fly-tipping to Chorley Council on 01257 515151.