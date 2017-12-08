'Farewell to our sunbeam Ellie'

Tributes have been paid a young woman who died suddenly at the age of 17.

Ellie-Jaye Sumner’s family said she will be “sadly missed by everyone.”

Ellie had lived in both Preston and Leyland and was a former pupil of Balshaw’s High School in Leyland.

She leaves behind mum Samantha and brother Logan, 11.

Her uncle George Sumner said: “Ellie was one of life’s true characters. She was a sunbeam, always there to help those around her who needed her.

“She was extremely funny and quick witted and very loving young lady.”

Mr Sumner has set up a Just Giving page to help raise funds for Ellie’s funeral.

The original target has been raised from £800 to £1,500 after generous donors came forward offering support and sending their condolences.

Any money raised above the new £1,500 target will be donated to the Space Centre in Ashton, Preston, a place which Ellie loved dearly.

Mr Sumner said: “(Space) was her favourite place to visit. Ellie had ASD (autistic spectrum disorder) and it was a really special place for her.”

The family said they were very grateful to everyone who had donated so far since Ellie passed away last week.

George said: “People have been so kind-hearted.

“The family has been overwhelmed by the kind words and wishes. We’d like to say thank you for that.”

Ellie’s funeral will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday December 20 at St Mary’s Church in Broadfield Drive in Leyland.

See https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ellie-jay to donate.