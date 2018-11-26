Festive offerings from Preston past times

I start off today with a copy of my favourite comic as a lad, The Dandy.

The reason for this is it was on December 4 1937 the first copy of this comic appeared. You might remember Desperate Dan and such characters.

My second picture is again from childhood memories.

The Co Op works and stables on Moor Lane Preston were just around the corner from where I lived.

I can well remember often passing this building in December when I was just four years old and asking the question “When can we go and see Father Christmas in the Co Op in town?”

His arrival there two weeks before Christmas was an event not to be missed!

Pantomime is my next theme as you will have worked out from my third picture.

Pantomime has a long history in Western culture I will not bore you with this but remind you that pantomime as we know it is a form of theatre in which topical humour is combined with songs, gags ,slapstick, comedy and dancing.

I relish the fact it involves audience participation in phrases and shouting out. Many stories are broadly based on a well known fairy tale and attendance at a pantomime, professional or amateur is a vital part of the celebration of Christmas for many of us.

I remember sitting at the front and even getting on stage twice to join in. No doubt many of you will recall similar events

Now to buses. Thank you for the Haslingden Corporation old single decker bus you sent me recently.

It proves beyond doubt one man operation of buses with a driver and no conductor was not something that came about in the late 1950s as some people have stated. I think this is a very historical as well as fascinating picture.

My next picture and story should raise a smile or two.

It is of Finches Chemist shop in Lower Adlington.

In 1964 my fellow curate and I were instructed to go there to buy two seven pound tins of sodium chlorate to spray on the church tennis courts, to get rid of the weeds.

When both of us in our dog collars made this request Mr. Finch the chemist replied “ I thought you two curates had come to do good for the people of Adlington, not to poison them off.”

It was in this week in 1960, in fact on December 9 that year the very first episode of “Coronation Street” was transmitted.

My sixth picture of some of the cast paddling at Blackpool I give you to see if you can put cast names and actual names to the people on it.

Now Preston has a lot of claims to fame in British History.

My last picture is to remind us that it was on December 5 1958 the Preston Bypass, the UK’s first motorway was opened to traffic.

